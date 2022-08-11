A toy shop which has been a part of Newmarket town centre for more than half a century is moving to a new location and preparing to expand its offer.

Moons Toy Store, which has been based at 85 High Street for 52 years, is in the process of moving a short distance to the empty space formerly occupied by Peacocks just across the High Street.

The shop had remained open at its usual location throughout most of the moving process, but has now briefly closed to allow the finishing touches and displays to be put together at the new location.

Owner Amit Parekh with employee Krystal Heaton moving in to the new store

Moons will reopen in the new, larger unit either this weekend or early next week.

“We will have everything on one floor so it will be bigger, more easily accessible and will allow us to expand the lines of what we sell,” said owner Amit Parekh.

“We recently started selling bicycles, but we will be looking to add children’s clothing, nursery items and accessories such as bracelets, so along with creating a bigger space all on one floor to the benefit of our customers, it also allows us to build upon the ranges of items we already sell.

“We’ll have access from the front of the store, facing the High Street, but also from B&M car park at the rear, and customers will find everything inside the store on the same floor, so it’s much easier to see everything we have on the shop floor, and we’ll be directly on the High Street which is a positive for any business.

“We still hold some hope that we may be able to open before the end of the weekend, but there is still a lot to prepare. Please keep an eye on our social media for news, but if we don’t open at the weekend, it will be early next week.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone, from the staff through to our customers, and we’ll celebrate our reopening by having activities and entertainment every weekend, including a magician in store.

“We’re also doing a major give-away of prizes, with as many as 100 items being given away.

“We will be picking out people at random from those who comment and share our post about moving the shop, which can be found on our Facebook page.”

Moons toy store started up more than 80 years ago and has been run by Mr Parekh for the past 15 years.

Keep up to date with the move at facebook.com/moons4toys