A rapid testing centre targeting people unknowingly spreading Covid-19 will open in Newmarket as Suffolk's battle to stop asymptomatic carriers ramps up.

Lateral flow testing will start at Newmarket's Catholic church hall, Our Lady Immaculate and Saint Etheldreda in Exeter Road, on Tuesday, which will be the fifth to open in Suffolk.

Other centres are also coming online in the county, with one in Lowestoft's Walmer Road opening yesterday and Haverhill's Arts Centre, in High Street, set to become home to one from Monday.

The new lateral flow centres come weeks after the first county-based centre opened at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich, with another having opened at the STEM Innovation Campus at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds on Monday.

Hubs operate seven days a week and people are being asked to get tested twice a week, with employers urged to encourage their staff to book in for regular tests.

You must have an appointment to attend, which can be booked online or by calling 0333 772 6144.

Testing of swabs is quick and the person tested will receive the results within an hour. Picture: Suffolk County Council

The centres are only for people not showing symptoms of Covid-19. Anyone who is showing symptoms, or who may have been in close contact with someone who has, should not visit the centre.

Instead, they should ring 119 or go to the NHS website to book a test at a symptomatic testing centre.

The lateral flow tests take a swab from the nose and throat to see if coronavirus is present in the body.

The process takes around 15 minutes. The person tested will then receive a text message giving the result within an hour. Anyone giving a positive test will be told to self-isolate and advised on what to do next.

