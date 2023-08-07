Further details have been submitted on plans to transform the former headquarters of the Animal Health Trust into hundreds of homes.

Last week SuffolkNews reported that Lochailort Kentford Ltd had sought permission to convert the visitor centre, a former stables building at the massive Kentford site, into seven apartments and an accompanying transport statement was submitted for proposals for up to 203 residential units across the site.

Additional applications have shed further light on the plans, with the former head office, Wooldridge Building, set to be redeveloped into 12 apartments.

The site of the former Animal Health Trust headquarters in Kentford

In other proposals, a laboratory, known as the Stores Building, would become two apartments.

Meanwhile, a kennels building would be converted into an apartment.

Earlier this year, development company Lochailort Investments bought the 120-acre site, near Newmarket, which was formerly home to the veterinary and scientific research charity. It was forced into liquidation in July 2020.

A planning document to West Suffolk Council for the visitor centre proposals said there were 33 buildings across the wider site including laboratories and research facilities, the Centre for Small Animal Studies, Cancer Therapy Centre, MRI and x-ray buildings, a visitors’ centre, staff accommodation block, offices, a hydrotherapy unit, and associated stables, kennels and barns.

It said: “Residential use is sought for the stables block to complement the residential use proposed across the remainder of the wider site under the prior approval applications that are submitted alongside this application.”

The transport statement said it was understood the charity employed at least 275 people at the site.

The development would use the existing vehicle and pedestrian entrances from the B1506 with Sir Graham Kirkham Avenue and Sire Lane.

The site buildings would be retained and redeveloped to accommodate the proposed residential units. The existing road network and car parking areas would also be kept.