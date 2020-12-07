More fog is set to descend on Suffolk this evening, with a weather warning having been extended into tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned of heavy fog from 4pm today until around 11am on Tuesday.

Journey times are expected to be longer, with possible delays to bus and train services.

Drivers have also been urged to avoid travelling due to the dangerous conditions.

The Met Office has given the following advice to those using the roads:

Avoid travel if possible

Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice

