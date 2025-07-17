Councillors are furious at a new Newmarket shop front which they say is garish and out of keeping with the town’s traditional High Street.

The King Slots frontage went up on Friday when the controversial adult gaming centre finally opened up in the former Santander bank premises. It had been granted a licence back in December 2022.

Cllr Rachel Hood, who is a town, district and county councillor, said she had been inundated with complaints about the signage.

King Slots in High Street, Newmarket

“It’s more suitable to Yarmouth seafront than the international historic home of horseracing,” she said.

And town mayor Cllr Philippa Winter said she was horrified at the new frontage.

“It’s horrible, absolutely awful and something must be done about it.”

Other councillors including deputy mayor John Harvey and Cllr Kevin Yarrow also registered their opposition.

And they have reported their concerns to West Suffolk Council, which has a detailed shop front policy aimed at stopping inappropriate signage, flashing lights and paintwork that does not follow the conservation area guidelines.

Cllr Hood has contacted the district council’s enforcement team and said: “This appalling and inappropriate signage is unacceptable to residents and Newmarket Town Council and action is expected from West Suffolk Council.

“There have been numerous complaints and this is an opportunity to show residents and councillors that West Suffolk Council actually does take enforcement action and does so expeditiously.”

John Remblance, of Essex-based Remco Leisure Ltd, which owns King Slots, and operates other casino-style arcades in Suffolk and Essex, said: “The shop only opened last week and I have not seen it yet but I am coming to Newmarket on Thursday (today) to meet with local councillors to see if we can come to an agreement.”

He added: “The only complaint I have received is from a lady at Paddy Power which is one of our competitors.”

The premises now occupied by King Slots, which is owned by Mr Remblance, had been empty since May 2019.

West Suffolk Council’s planning committee agreed a change of use application in December 2022 despite objections by the town council.

In a planning statement submitted to the planning authority at the time, Mr Remblance said: “The proposal would not detrimentally impact the amenity and character of the area.”