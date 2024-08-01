Electric vehicle (EV) charge points will be installed at Newmarket Racecourses.

EVC, a leading EV charging company, has announced a new partnership with The Jockey Club to install the EV charging points with the first 10 are set to be installed at Newmarket Rowley Mile racecourse.

The collaboration will see more than 100 EV charge points rolled out across the company’s 14 venues and the initial installation will include four active sockets and six passive sockets - meaning additional chargers can be easily fitted in the future.

EVC has partnered with The Jockey Club to install EV charging points at Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: EVC

EVC will handle the entire installation process, including ongoing management and maintenance, at no cost to The Jockey Club.

Kirstin McEvoy, sustainability manager at The Jockey Club, said: “Horseracing is a sport with so much heritage, and our partnership with EVC underscores our commitment to seeking out innovations that will enable us to future-proof our racecourses and deliver on our net zero ambitions.

“At The Jockey Club, sustainability goes hand-in-hand with our mission to safeguard the legacy of our historic racecourses and this is a significant step on our journey.

“Ensuring all 14 of our locations have EV charging solutions and tripling the EV parking bays available for our racegoers means a faster charging experience.”

The partnership aims to ‘future-proof’ the racecourse and supports The Jockey Club’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2027.

Each of the 14 venues will have a different charging tariff with reduced rates available via the EVC Plus app which also offers flexible payment options, session tracking and remote charging management.

Nick Bellamy, CEO at EVC, said: “At EVC, our mission has always been to develop one of the largest destination charging networks in the UK.

“By enabling fast and convenient EV charging at each of its iconic venues, The Jockey Club strengthens its guest experience, bolsters its sustainability objectives, and appeals to a new generation of environmentally conscious racegoers and corporate hospitality clients.”