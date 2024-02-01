Charities and groups in Newmarket, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds could receive funding from £466,000 pot
Community groups across Suffolk are set to share in a £466,000 bonanza which is expected to be approved by West Suffolk councillors next week.
Applications totalling more than £1 million from 46 groups were received from community groups, charities and voluntary organisations for grants from the council's Community Chest.
These have been whittled down by a working party of councillors which has recommended payments being made to 32 groups across the district.
A grant of £20,300 to the Bury St Edmunds-based Women's Aid West Suffolk group would see an outreach service for victims of domestic abuse set up at Foley House Newmarket, initially with a weekly coffee morning with creche facilities, leading to the introduction of the Voice programme which is designed to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
"We have spoken to a lot of people in Newmarket about the service and they have told us we need to be here, so we know there is definitely a need," said the group’s operations manager Katherine Ahluwalia.
She said that 18 months ago a pilot scheme was set up in Haverhill because it was felt that people living in rural towns should not have to travel to Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge or Ipswich, a journey that was not possible for some women.
“We were absolutely passionate about taking services out to people and this one was a huge success,” said Katherine. “We were told it had been life saving,” she added.
Also set for a financial boost is The Stable cafe and community space in Newmarket High Street, which has been recommended for a grant of £5,000 to continue to foster a sense of belonging for people of ages by providing opportunities to take part in activities and develop friendships.
The Racing Centre in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, is likely to get £5,100 towards its community connector project which will help people in need of help to get referrals and to support families with cost-of-living pressures.
Another £5,000 is earmarked for The Lightwave community interest company which helps people in Red Lodge and Beck Row who are struggling financially by providing a foodbank, budgeting advice and support funds.
The REACH Community Project which offers debt advice and cost-of-living support to people in Newmarket and Haverhill has been recommended for a £6,600 award and EPIC Dads, the Mildenhall-based group which offers weekly well-being support to fathers, mothers, carers and families in partnership with St Mary's School Academy is set to receive £2,500.
The following is a list of all the other charities set to receive grants:
♦ Brave Futures, West Suffolk – £10,000
♦ Bridge Community Church, Bury St Edmunds – £5,000
♦ Bury Drop In, Bury St Edmunds – £9,916
♦ Citizens Advice West Suffolk – £245,000
♦ Free Food Haverhill – £7,481
♦ Gatehouse Caring, Bury St Edmunds – £10,000
♦ Haverhill Community Trust – £5,000
♦ Haverhill Men’s Shed – £10,052
♦ Haverhill Scout and Guide Management Committee – £5,000
♦ Home Start in Suffolk – £7,000
♦ Hope After Suicide Loss, West Suffolk – £10,000
♦ Lyward Colley Trust, West Suffolk – £6,000
♦ Music Prescription, Bury St Edmunds – £2,500
♦ Our Special Friends, West Suffolk – £9,000
♦ Rural Coffee Caravan, West Suffolk – £6,812
♦ Second Chance Stroke Association, Bury St Edmunds – £2,500
♦ Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds – £8,672
♦ St Nicholas Hospice Care, West Suffolk – £10,000
♦ Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service – £10,000
♦ Suffolk Family Carers – £2,500
♦ Suffolk Mind – £6,000
♦ Suffolk Rape Crisis – £10,000
♦ The Befriending Scheme, Haverhill – £5,000
♦ The Offshoot Foundation, West Suffolk – £3,000
♦ The Voluntary Network Befriending Scheme, West Suffolk – £10,000
♦ West Suffolk Vineyard Church, Bury St Edmunds – £5,800