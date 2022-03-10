A Newmarket mother, whose baby was stillborn, has settled a claim with a hospital after she received sub-standard maternity care.

Thirty-one-year-old Samantha Woodley lost her son, Theo, three years ago at the Rosie Maternity Hospital in Cambridge.

Her negligence claim related to the hospital’s care in the days before her baby’s death, specifically the cancellation of a scan after she had already raised multiple concerns about reduced fetal movements.

Newmarket mother Samantha Woodley and her family. Picture: Woodley family/Tees Law

When, at 38 weeks pregnant, Ms Woodley attended the hospital with concerns about her baby’s movements, and stomach pains, she was assured everything was fine and the level of movement was normal despite her concerns that Theo was usually much more active in the womb and the movements were not normal for him.

She went home having arranged a follow-up scan two days later on March 18.

But that scan was cancelled and when Ms Woodley, who had been unable to get through to the hospital when she had not been contacted with any details, finally did get a response the following day she was told it had been cancelled because she had recently had one and that she would have to wait another day for a scan.

The scan on March 20 revealed Theo’s heart rate was slow and further scans confirmed he had died.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to Ms Woodley and promised to learn from the actions which led to Theo’s death.

It admitted the scan should not have been cancelled on March 18, 2019, without first speaking to Ms Woodley and asking questions about her baby’s movements.

When she spoke to the hospital on March 19 the hospital admitted she should have been seen that day.

According to legal firm Tees Law, which acted on behalf of Ms Woodley and her family, the cancelled scan prevented her from being counselled for early induction of labour which would have resulted in Theo being born alive had deterioration been noted during monitoring.

Ms Woodley said she had brought the case to raise awareness about the importance of seeking medical help for reduced fetal movements in the hope it could prevent the same thing happening to others in the future.

“I can’t bring Theo back or change the guilt and devastation that has happened to our family,” said Ms Woodley. “What I can do is get our story heard so that no one else has to endure the pain and suffering of losing a baby in this way.

“Doctors are are trained to listen to the mother’s instincts when children are unwell,” said Ms Woodley

“Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case in pregnancy. If it had been, Theo would still be here.

“I want every pregnant mum to trust your own instincts, make a fuss, insist that every check is undertaken whenever you seek medical help.

"Medical professionals are not always right, trust yourself. Reduced movements are not okay.

“My only wish is that pregnant women would listen to their bodies and not be dissuaded by the medical profession.

"If Theo had a proper trace, things would have been different. To health professionals I want to say please listen to the mum, they know what is normal for this pregnancy.

It’s not fair that I had to lose my child for systems to be changed. Please don’t let Theo’s name be in vain. Take action. If in doubt shout. Make a fuss.

As a result of Theo’s death the trust has confirmed it has created specific scan lists to care for women with reduced fetal movements and updated guidelines to include clearer information on the review of women with recurrent reduced fetal movements after 37 weeks to help prevent any similar tragedies.