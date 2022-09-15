A14 crash near Newmarket leaves motorcyclist with injuries
Published: 11:32, 15 September 2022
| Updated: 14:21, 15 September 2022
A motorcyclist suffered injuries after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket.
Police were called to the westbound carriageway, near to junction 37 (Exning interchange), at 7.37am after reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike.
The road was blocked for a period of time while officers dealt with the crash, causing delays for commuters.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.
The carriageway has now reopened.