A motorcyclist suffered injuries after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway, near to junction 37 (Exning interchange), at 7.37am after reports of a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike.

The road was blocked for a period of time while officers dealt with the crash, causing delays for commuters.

The A14 was blocked near Newmarket this morning. Picture: Phil Fuller

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

The carriageway has now reopened.