A motorcyclist snatched a briefcase as a resident unpacked their car in Newmarket.

The theft was in Dullingham Road, on the outskirts of the town, on Saturday at about 8.30am.

The victim had just arrived home in his car and was unpacking it when a male riding a small motorbike or moped pulled in.

The incident was in Dullingham Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

He grabbed a briefcase from the ground next to the car and sped off towards the town.

Anyone with information, images or footage which could help the inquiry are asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/32719/22.