One person taken to hospital after motorcyclist suffers injuries in Newmarket High Street crash
Published: 09:13, 03 March 2022
| Updated: 10:21, 03 March 2022
One person has been taken to hospital after a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash with a car in Newmarket High Street.
Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the scene, at the junction of Hamilton Road, after reports of a collision.
A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist has sustained injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.
The spokesperson added the the road is not blocked.
An East of England spokesperson said: "One person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."