One person has been taken to hospital after a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash with a car in Newmarket High Street.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to the scene, at the junction of Hamilton Road, after reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist has sustained injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the junction of Hamilton Road on Newmarket High Street this morning. Picture: Google Maps (55224111)

The spokesperson added the the road is not blocked.

An East of England spokesperson said: "One person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."