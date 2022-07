A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a car and a bike, in Gazeley earlier this morning.

The biker was taken to hospital after suffering broken bones and cuts.

First job of the day for #NRT5 was a 2 vehicle RTC, bike V car in #Gazeley. Biker has sustained broken bones and cuts and been taken to hospital for treatment by @EastEnglandAmb #988 #819 pic.twitter.com/tS7L9cHCnA — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) July 28, 2022

The condition of the driver has not been disclosed.