Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A14 crash outside Newmarket
Published: 09:48, 31 May 2024
| Updated: 11:17, 31 May 2024
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A14 outside a Suffolk town.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway on the major route near junction 37, outside Newmarket, after a collision between a motorbike and a car at 7.28am today.
There were severe delays on the route with officers and paramedics called to the scene.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said the motorcyclist - a man - was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.