A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A14 outside a Suffolk town.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway on the major route near junction 37, outside Newmarket, after a collision between a motorbike and a car at 7.28am today.

There were severe delays on the route with officers and paramedics called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said the motorcyclist - a man - was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.