A motorist has been reported after allegedly speeding along the A14 with children on board.

Suffolk Police stopped the vehicle near Newmarket last night after the driver was caught going 91 miles-per-hour.

Officers revealed two children, aged 4 and 7, were sat in the back seat.

Police stopped the motorist on the A14. Picture: iStock

They were not sat in booster seats, nor were they wearing seatbelts, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said.

There were also three adults in the car, they added.

It was claimed that the children were sleeping at the time.