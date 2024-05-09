Police stopped a motorist on their phone in a Suffolk town before discovering they were disqualified from driving.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Newmarket High Street today for using their mobile while they were driving.

A spokesperson for Forest Heath Police on social media said the person also turned out to be disqualified from driving.

A car was seized in Newmarket High Street today by officers. Picture: Forest Heath Police

The driver was reported for both offences and the car was seized.