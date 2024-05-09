Forest Heath Police stop motorist in Newmarket High Street for using phone before discovering driver is disqualified
Published: 14:24, 09 May 2024
| Updated: 14:31, 09 May 2024
Police stopped a motorist on their phone in a Suffolk town before discovering they were disqualified from driving.
Officers stopped the vehicle in Newmarket High Street today for using their mobile while they were driving.
A spokesperson for Forest Heath Police on social media said the person also turned out to be disqualified from driving.
The driver was reported for both offences and the car was seized.