Motorists are facing delays following a car fire on the A14 near Newmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 10.24am on the slip road on the A14 westbound at the junction with the A142 Fordham Road at Exning.

Two fire crews from Newmarket attended and used breathing equipment as well as hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Motorists are facing delays after a car fire on the A14 near Newmarket.

A spokeswoman said there were no casualties and police were called for traffic management.

Traffic sensors show the exit ramp is closed with slow moving traffic in Fordham Road.

Exit ramp closed due to vehicle fire on A14 Westbound at J37 A142 Fordham Road (Newmarket / Exning). Affecting the slip road heading up towards Fordham road. Traffic on Fordham road is slow as a result.