Motorists faced major delays on the A14 near Newmarket following a crash.

Highways England warned of tailbacks of 45 minutes on the A14 eastbound at junctions 37 to 38.

One lane was closed due to the crash which was between a car and a HGV and police were alerted at 2.15pm.

There were delays of 45 minutes on the A14 eastbound at junctions 37 (pictured) to 38 near Newmarket. Picture: Highways England

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries and the road was clear at 3.15pm.

Highways England noted there were residual delays of 35 minutes and five miles of congestion back to junction 36 for the A11.

