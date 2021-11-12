A14 motorists near Newmarket face major delays after crash between car and HGV
Published: 15:23, 12 November 2021
| Updated: 17:12, 12 November 2021
Motorists faced major delays on the A14 near Newmarket following a crash.
Highways England warned of tailbacks of 45 minutes on the A14 eastbound at junctions 37 to 38.
One lane was closed due to the crash which was between a car and a HGV and police were alerted at 2.15pm.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries and the road was clear at 3.15pm.
Highways England noted there were residual delays of 35 minutes and five miles of congestion back to junction 36 for the A11.
