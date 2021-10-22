Two lanes on the A14 Eastbound near Newmarket have reopened following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 9.52am this morning to reports of a collision just before junction 38 A11, involving a VW Polo, Volvo and lorry.

The VW Polo had collided with the central reservation.

Two lanes on the A14 have reopened following a three-vehicle crash. Picture: @thesimpletree

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene but a police spokesperson said no one was transferred to hospital.

Lanes two and three were open as of 11.15am.

Motorists had faced five miles of queues earlier this morning following the accident.

