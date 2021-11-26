Residents were left fuming after motorists ignored road closure signs and used their narrow Newmarket street as an unofficial diversion.

As a result, some vehicles parked in Stanley Road were damaged and there were reports that a serious accident had been narrowly avoided.

One resident said: “It was mayhem. This street is very narrow and with residents’ cars parked on both sides there is only room for vehicles travelling one way.

Stanely Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

“As drivers found Cheveley Road closed they came down Stanley Road from there and from Ashley Road.

“We had horns blaring and drivers shouting at each other, and residents, when they met going in opposite directions with neither prepared to give way.”

In response to questions from councillors Andy Drummond and Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council said the official diversion route was the B1103, Crockfords Road,Wood Ditton Road, the A1304, the B1063 and vice versa.

“Unfortunately, the travelling public are proceeding past the advance warning signs down towards the closure and using Stanley Road as an unofficial diversion route,” said a spokeswoman, who added it had requested an unsuitable diversion route sign to be placed at either end of Stanley Road.

Town councillor Chris O’Neill said calls made last year for Stanley Road to be made one-way needed to be progressed.