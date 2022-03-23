Drivers on the A14 between junction 37 and 36 faced long delays this morning as standstill traffic built up.

This comes after a lorry had broken down in the westbound carriageway near Newmarket, causing lane one of three to be closed.

A National Highways spokesperson said there were delays of 45 minutes above the typical journey time and at 8am the tailback was 6 miles long.

Traffic building at junction 37. Picture: Highways England

At 9.40am, National Highways announced the broken down lorry had been removed.

A spokesperson said there were nine miles of residual congestion between junction 41 for Risby and junction 37 near Newmarket, adding an hour on to normal journey times.

They said delays should now begin to ease.