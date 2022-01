Motorists are facing delays on the A14 near Newmarket after a lorry broke down.

One lane of the A14 eastbound between junctions 37 and 38 was earlier shut but it is now open.

The lorry has been recovered.

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 near Newmarket. Stock image (54107604)

However, there are still 55 minute delays, with over seven miles of congestion approaching the incident.