A key route near Newmarket has been shut after a crash.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet, a spokesman said a closure is in place along the B1506 on the Kentford/Moulton crossroads.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. For an update on the incident, click here.

A closure is in place along the B1506 on the Kentford/Moulton crossroads. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Police are investigating.