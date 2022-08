Motorists were warned of long delays on the A14 at Newmarket.

National Highways said there were about three miles of tailbacks and 30 minute delays due to a broken down lorry.

It was on the A14 eastbound between junctions 36 and 37.

Long delays on the ##A14 eastbound between J36 @STN_Airport J37 #Newmarket due to a broken down lorry which has closed 1 lane. There is about 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure which is adding about half an hour to normal journey times pic.twitter.com/MhCI9yhs5d — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 10, 2022

Tailbacks on junction 36 of the A14. Picture: trafficcameras.uk

One lane was closed and reopened at about 4.20pm.