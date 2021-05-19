In the parish church where he had worshipped for 50 years, an invited congregation of 63 came to say their farewells to Exning benefactor Simon Gibson.

Without the restrictions that come with a pandemic, it would have been standing room only in St Martin’s today but, as retired priest Colin McCarty who led the service pointed out, those who were present represented countless others who would have wished to pay their respects.

And many of those lined the village streets between Mr Gibson’s home at Landwade Hall as his hearse, drawn by four plumed horses, bore him on his final journey.

Retired priest Colin McCarty leads Simon Gibson’s horse drawn hearse from Landwade Hall to St Martin’s Church for his funeral service yesterday Picture by Mark Westley.

John Homfray, the eldest of the nephews and nieces who survive Mr Gibson, gave the congregation an insight into just how close they had all been to their favourite uncle who he described as ‘a truly remarkable man’, who, despite being incredibly well known, was modest and unassuming.

“He gave huge sums to many of the smaller Cinderella charities to whom the gifts were life savers.

“There was not much in Exning and Newmarket he did not pay for, but it went wider than that,” he said.

He recalled his uncle’s love of racing and riding in which he followed his great uncle, Lord Glanely, from whom he had inherited his wealth.

He said Mr Gibson was also fond of horsepower of a different kind, being a car enthusiast and a powerboat owner, and he recalled a week-long road trip they had taken when he was 18 and was driven to Switzerland by his uncle, in his VW Beetle, to take up a gap year job as a bank clerk.

“He always made out life was a lottery and said if it had not been for Adolf Hitler he would never have got into Harrow,” said Mr Homfray, referring to the public school’s entrance restrictions being eased during the war.

“He liked nothing better than a shambles,” he said.

“I asked him once what was his favourite moment in life and he said: ‘A plumbing crisis JH’.”

Mr Homfray paid tribute to the carers, who had looked after Mr Gibson as his health declined, led by Shelagh Foster, who could barely hold back her tears as she read The Dash, a poem by Linda Ellis, referring to the dash on a tombstone between the deceased’s birth and death.

One verse could have been written specially for the occasion: “For it matters not, how much we own, the cars, the house, the cash. What matters is how we live, and love, and how we spend the dash.”

