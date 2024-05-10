A 78-year-old grandmother who was ‘always ready to help anyone in need’ has died after a crash in which five other people were seriously injured.

Eileen Spanner, of Fulbourn, was a passenger in a blue Ford Puma which was involved in a collision with a Silver Honda CR-V.

The collision was in Fordham Road, between Fordham and Newmarket, at about 4.20pm on Sunday.

Eileen Spanner, of Fulbourn, died on Tuesday after a collision in Fordham Road, between Fordham and Newmarket, at about 4.20pm on Sunday. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constbulary

Eileen was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died on Tuesday.

Her family said in a statement: “Eileen was a very much-loved mother of two daughters and nana to four grandchildren, who she adored. She was a loved sister, auntie and partner.

“She had a very special relationship with each of her grandchildren.

“Eileen spent most of her life in Surrey, where she had family and lifelong close friends, and moved to Cambridge eight years ago to be near her elder daughter and was really enjoying her new life.

“She had fantastic neighbours and had made some wonderful friends.

“Eileen loved playing bridge, was a member of a walking group and also loved going on holidays in the UK. She was fun, funny, always laughing and always ready to help anyone in need.

“We are all desperately sad and shocked that she has been taken from us far too early and in such an awful, sudden way and that we will not have her in our lives. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.”

Four passengers in the Honda, including two children, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they continue to be treated for serious injuries.

The Ford driver was also taken to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries, where he remains.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution, but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

A 37-year-old man, of Wicken, was charged with six counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

He will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from the BCH Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Thank you to those who have come forward with information in relation to this collision.

“This is incredibly sad, and our sympathies go out to the lady’s family and all those involved, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage of the build-up to the collision, should report it through the force website using crime reference 35/31774/24 or quoting Op Newbury.