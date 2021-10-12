Queues of more than three miles built up on the A14 westbound in Cambridgeshire following a multi-vehicle collision this afternoon.

Police said there were no reports of injuries in the incident which happened between J34, B1047 Horningsea Road, in Fen Ditton, and J33, at the A10 Milton Interchange.

Traffic delays stretched back as far as Stow Cum Quy as a result of the incident. One lane of the A14 was been closed.

Highways East warned drivers to add at least 20 minutes to their journey.

Congestion reached back to J35 at Stow Cum Quy as a result of the accident, which is believed to involve three vehicles.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.25pm today with reports of a collision involving three vehicles at junction 34 on the A14 between Fen Ditton and Milton.

“There are no reported injuries but may be delays in the area while the vehicles are recovered.”

The vehicles were cleared from the carriageway and all lanes reopened at 4.29pm.

