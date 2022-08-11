A large crash on the A14 has stopped traffic this afternoon.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the incident on the A14 eastbound in Cambridgeshire between junction 36 for the A11 and junction 37 for Newmarket.

Emergency services, including fire crews from Soham, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, have been called to the scene.

National Highways has revealed there is around four miles of congestion on approach to the crash.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.