Multiple crews battled a house blaze in a Suffolk town this afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 3.08pm to the incident in George Lambton Avenue in Newmarket.

Crews used positive pressure ventilation, hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Multiple fire crews were called to a house blaze in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Two appliances from Cambridge as well as an appliance from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket attended.

They left the scene at 4.36pm.