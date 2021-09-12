Crews have been called to a block of flats in Newmarket to tackle a basement fire.

The fire crews were called to the Icewell Hill flats just before 7.30 this evening.

The fire was located in an electrical cupboard in the basement after reports of the 'smell of smoke or burning'.

Icewell Hill. Picture: Mecha Morton.

There were initially five fire crews on the scene but there are now two.

In June this year 14 fire engines were called to the block of flats after a fire broke out.

