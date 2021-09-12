Fire crews called to Icewell Hill flats in Newmarket to tackle fire in basement
Published: 20:23, 12 September 2021
| Updated: 20:51, 12 September 2021
Crews have been called to a block of flats in Newmarket to tackle a basement fire.
The fire crews were called to the Icewell Hill flats just before 7.30 this evening.
The fire was located in an electrical cupboard in the basement after reports of the 'smell of smoke or burning'.
There were initially five fire crews on the scene but there are now two.
In June this year 14 fire engines were called to the block of flats after a fire broke out.
