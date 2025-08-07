A Newmarket mum is planning to be one of the first to abseil down a cathedral’s tower to raise funds for research into a rare syndrome which affects her one-year-old son.

Natalie Sharp is taking part in the St Edmundsbury Cathedral abseil in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, August 16 which is being organised by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). As well as the hospice she will be raising money for, and awareness of, the WWOX Foundation which supports children affected by the syndrome and their families.

“My son, Theo, who turned one at the end of March, was sadly diagnosed in September 2024 with a life-limiting condition called WOREE Syndrome, it’s extremely rare and includes global development delay and severe epilepsy,” said Natalie. “Sadly we do not expect Theo to be ever able to roll, sit, walk or talk but he's an extremely happy and giggly little boy.”

Natalie and Tom Sharp with their son Theo and daughter Tilly. Picture: Keith Heppell

She explained there are only around 150 known cases of the syndrome anywhere in the world. It can be genetically inherited from both parents when they both have a mutation of the WWOX gene.

Natalie and husband Tom, who live at Rockingham Stud in Duchess Drive, were both unaware it was something they had until Theo was diagnosed at four months old as they already had a four-year-old daughter Tilly who did not have the condition.

“We spend a lot of time at the children's hospice in Milton which provides fantastic support,” said Natalie who explained Theo received monthly musical therapy sessions and hydrotherapy there.

“It is Theo’s epilepsy which is the hardest because it is so unpredictable and nine out of ten of his seizures see us end up at West Suffolk Hospital where the team on Rainbow ward have been unbelievable and I can’t thank them enough,” she said.

Natalie will be doing the 80 ft abseil down the tower, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, with her sister Sarah Wright and her partner Izi Mason.

To date she has raised over £3,000. “It is fantastic as I had set myself a target of £600,” said Natalie, “everyone has been so kind and supportive.”

To donate to Natalie’s fund-raising effort go to her fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sharp-each-wwox