A charitable gesture by a Newmarket mum was rewarded with a £35 parking ticket.

Emma Fisher, of King Edward Road, had pulled into the layby outside the Racing Centre in Fred Archer Way to make a donation of a trolley load of shopping she bought in Tesco to donate to the town’s community pop-up shop.

But when she came out she was shocked to see she had been given a ticket.

Emma Fisher with her parking ticket. Picture by Mark Westley.

“I just didn’t realise you should not park there,” said Emma, “but the warden said it is a bus stop and I was parked illegally. I was upset but more by the fact that the warden saw us unloading the car and didn’t say anything.

“We were literally only there for minutes, my receipt from Tesco was timed at 9.15am and the ticket was issued at 9.35am which gives some idea of how quickly it all happened.

“I contacted Suffolk County Council to appeal it but they would not rescind the fine,” she said. “It was a bit of a kick in the teeth.”

Emma had donated around £50 of goods to the weekly community initiative which allows people struggling to buy a jute bag for £2 and fill it with what they need. It is currently helping between 60 and 70 people a week.

“The charity felt bad about the fine and offered to pay it for me, which was very kind but I wasn’t going to take money that could be used to buy more food for people who really need it,” said Emma.

“It is what it is and we will pay it and move on but when we are constantly being told we are all in this together, it would have been nice for the warden to have been a bit more understanding as I wasn’t causing any obstruction. I just said to him ‘I hope you never have to use a food bank’.”

Last year Emma’s children did their bit to help those affected by the pandemic. Ella and Cameron, filled 100 goody bags with special treats, handing them out at hospitals and to frontline emergency staff, including those at Newmarket ambulance station.

Emma’s friend, Nicola Coe, was also disappointed that she had received a fine.

“I had seen things about the community shop and I told Emma about it,” she said, “and we both wanted to do something to help a charity which is really helping local people.

“Emma had the proof she was only parked for a few minutes and it seems a bit uncharitable that the council won’t waive it.”

