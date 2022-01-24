A Newmarket mum, who was warned her daughter might not survive the horrific injuries she received in a car crash, is aiming to walk 10,000 steps every day next month to raise funds for the air ambulance she said saved her life.

And Stephanie Heyes, of Hamilton Road, will be joined during some of her challenge by her daughter, Darcy Cook, who has made a remarkable recovery from the life-threatening head injuries she sustained when the car driven by her father, Matthew, was in collision with a lorry in Parkway in Bury St Edmunds, in August 2016.

Matthew, then head chef at Newmarket’s Kings restaurant, also survived the crash but sustained life-changing injuries and now lives in a specialist facility in Bottisham.

Darcy Cook with her father Matthew

Darcy, who was five at the time of the accident, also suffered a fractured pelvis and a broken femur. She and her father were treated at the scene by the crew of the air ambulance crew and paramedics.

“Without them Darcy and her dad’s chances of survival would have been very different,” said Stephanie.

“The air ambulance is an amazing charity and this is our way of doing something to thank them for everything they did that day."

Stephanie Heyes, with her daughter Darcy, who aims to walk 10,000 steps a day next month to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture by Mark Westley

Darcy, who is now 10, and a pupil at Newmarket’s All Saints’ Primary School, had to have a steel plate put in her head as well as reconstructive surgery to one side of her face and, as a result of the injuries she received, she had to learn to walk, talk and eat again.

But such was the bravery she showed, and the progress she made, that she was invited to present a bouquet to the Queen when she came to Newmarket three months after the accident to open the town’s National Horseracing Museum.

Stephanie is taking part in Together We Walk for East Anglian Air Ambulance and donations can be made through the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity.

Her family are no strangers to helping the air ambulance.

Darcy’s cousin, Alex Dudgeon, puts on an annual Christmas lights display at his home at The Links in Newmarket through which he has raised thousands of pounds.