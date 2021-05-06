A man accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two has told a court he still loves her.

Charles Jessop, 29, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Clare Nash at her home at Brickfields Avenue in January last year at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, but has denied murdering her.

Standing in the witness box Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, told the court the moment he first saw her he 'instantly fell in love with her', and added: "I do still love Clare."

Police outside Clare Nash's Brickfields Avenue home, in Newmarket, on January 17 last year.

Questioned by his defence barrister Keir Monteith, Jessop, who had been prescribed anti-depressant Citalopram before the alleged murder, said he entered a 'depressive spiral'.

"I reached out for help, I sourced medication to make me better," he said. "It just made me worse and sent me, I believe, into a psychotic rage.

"I know the doctors are saying it wasn't, but to me it was, that's how I would describe it."

Charles Jessop, 29, formerly of Bakers Row, yesterday admitted manslaughter but has denied murder at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture by Mark Westley.

Yesterday Jessop also told the jury of six men and six women of the violent relationship between his mother and father when he was young, and that his mum would be forced to leave the house for days because of it.

Leaning forward in the witness box, he told the court he would sometimes refuse to go to school because he was so worried, and said: “I was scared to be at home in case of something happening, but even more scared and petrified, even, to be away from my parents not knowing if I would see mum again at the end of the day.”

And he also told the court about an incident in April 2004, when his father forcibly stopped him from visiting his mother and sister, and that in the scuffle his father knocked out a tooth from Jessop's mouth.

Flowers left outside Clare Nash's Brickfields Avenue home, in Newmarket, on January 17 last year.

And the court heard that in 2017 he was convicted for domestic abuse, and offered a rehabilitation course, but Mr Monteith said Jessop had turned it down. Asked why, Jessop told the court he wanted to forget his childhood.

“I didn’t want to be sat there reminded I had become a domestic abuser,” he added.

Jessop said when he was cycling to her house on January 16, he felt like he was in a video game, and said he could see stars and a health bar in the brief moments he remembers.

A bloodstained Charles Jessop was arrested at Miss Nash’s home in Studlands Park and was taken into Bury St Edmunds police station’s cells, where he was placed under observation.

Before Jessop took to the box the court was told by the prosecution he told officers: “I think I have schizophrenia because you don’t go around carving people up because you are depressed, do you?”

Jessop denies murder, claiming that anti-depressant drug Citalopram had affected his state of mind.

The trial continues.

