A man who is accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two was a 'ticking time bomb for years' and it was only a question of 'who was in the way when he exploded', a court has been told.

Charles Jessop, 29, has admitted killing Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16 last year but has denied murdering her, Ipswich Crown Court has been told. Jessop has said the anti-depressant Citalopram had affected his state of mind.

But today Mark Cotter, prosecuting, dismissed his claims and told the jury Jessop, who he described as 'unbelievably dangerous', murdered Miss Nash.

"This defendant has been a ticking time bomb for years and years," Mr Cotter said. "It was simply a question of which unfortunate soul was going to be in the way when he exploded."

During his closing remarks Mr Cotter told the jury Jessop was violent and aggressive long before he had been prescribed Citalopram.

Addressing the jury directly, Mr Cotter asked them how they wanted to die, and said that many would want to be surrounded by loved ones as they gently slipped away.

He added: "Clare Nash was 33 years of age and died on the floor of a toilet, in the dark, undoubtedly aware she was being killed, bleeding from the vagina where she was stabbed twice."

During the trial the court has been told Jessop cycled from his home in the town's Bakers Row to Miss Nash's house in Studlands Park. When Miss Nash arrived home he then entered the house and stabbed her multiple times.

The attack, which could be heard by police call operators after her housemate Peter Claringbold called 999, continued in the bathroom. When the kitchen knife Jessop used broke, he then strangled her.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and a bloodstained Jessop was arrested. Afterwards, he told police he had won, and Mr Cotter reminded the jury about the remarks.

"He wanted Clare Nash to be with him and he wanted her to be the person he wanted her to be. She wanted to be apart from him and in a new relationship," Mr Cotter told the court. "By killing her he prevents her getting what she wants so he wins in his black and white thinking."

He told jurors evidence given by Jessop about Miss Nash's lifestyle had been 'a character assassination', who he accused of 'spitting on her grave'.

"The only issue that arises for your consideration in this case is whether this defendant has satisfied you it is more likely than not that, when he slid a knife into Clare's abdomen, he was in a position of diminished responsibility."

Mr Cotter said the jury could not find Jessop had diminished responsibility, and that Jessop fully understood that the act of killing was not part of a computer game or delusion.

He said the prosecution accepted Jessop had a personality disorder, but that it did not substantially impair his mental function and that he had rational judgment.

Jessop denies murder and the trial continues.

