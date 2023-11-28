A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a house in Newmarket.

Police entered the property in Exning Road at 9.55am today and discovered the body of a woman.

Paramedics also attended, but the victim, in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers attended a property in Exning Road, Newmarket, at 9.55am today and multiple police vehicles were at the scene. Picture by Mark Westley

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 38-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Two police cordons are in place within Exning Road as police inquiries take place.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in Exning Road, Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident however this will understandably cause concern in the local area.

“Residents will see an increased police presence, including uniformed officers.

“Members of the public are encouraged to approach officers and discuss any concerns they may have.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information that could help the inquiry are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 37/68826/23.