One man is still being quizzed by detectives on suspicion of the murder of a Newmarket woman.

A woman in her 40s was found dead at a house in New Cheveley Road on Saturday, and emergency services were called to the scene at 10.10pm.

Two men from the town, a 50 and a 57 year old, were arrested by Suffolk Police on suspicion of murder shortly after the discovery and were taken into custody.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture by Mark Westley.

This morning detectives have said the 50 year old has been released on bail until September 1, with police still questioning the 57 year old.

The woman's next of kin have been informed, but officers have yet to reveal her identity.

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: "Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint Major Investigation Team, quoting 37/43271/21."

One man has been released on bail and another is still being questioned on suspicion of murder. Picture by Mark Westley.

