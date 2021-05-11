A Newmarket man accused of murdering a mother-of-two stormed out of the witness box as he was questioned in court about the moment he killed her.

Charles Jessop, 29, left the stand at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday as he was being questioned by his defence barrister Keir Monteith.

As proceedings ground to a halt Jessop said he had had enough, shouted a series of expletives and told his legal team they were sacked as he was escorted by a guard back to the dock.

Charles Jessop, 29, left the stand at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday as he was being questioned by his defence barrister Keir Monteith. Picture by Mark Westley.

When he was back inside the dock, Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row, stood at the glass front and continued to swear, and the jury could hear him as he was taken out of the courtroom.

Jessop has admitted the manslaughter of Clare Nash at her Brickfields Home on January 16 last year, but denies murdering her.

On his fourth day in the box Jessop told the court of the moment he snorted antidepressant Citalopram on the night of Miss Nash’s death after a pub crawl in Newmarket.

Police officers at Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on January 17 last year.

He told the jury the brief flashes he could remember when he was cycling along Exning Road to Miss Nash’s house, he could see a lifeline and stars, symbolising how much life he had left and how ‘wanted’ by police officers he was.

“The only thing I can compare it to is what you would see if you are playing a computer game - it was closest to Grand Theft Auto,” he told the court.

Jessop told the jury that, when he arrived at Miss Nash’s Studlands Park home that night, he laid down on a mound of earth near the A14 and waited for her to arrive home.

Police officers at Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on January 17 last year.

He said that when he saw her return, he ran towards the door before falling over. He picked himself up and then she had disappeared, he said.

“I assumed she had gone in the house,” he said. “I ran to the front door and could see her reflection through the glass of the door. She was just inside the front door.”

He then tried the handle, which was unlocked, and entered the terraced house.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, on January 17 last year.

“Then I came face to face with Clare inside the front door with the door shut,” he said.

Jessop told Miss Nash that she had been avoiding him, the court heard, which she denied.

He told the jury he didn’t remember saying anything else, but that Miss Nash shouted at her housemate Peter Claringbold to call the police.

“When she said that I unzipped my jacket and pulled the knife out, then held it up against the side of her face whilst putting my arm around the top of her chest,” he said.

Mr Monteith asked him if, 30 minutes before, he had any intention of killing Miss Nash, to which Jessop told him: “No. Absolutely none whatsoever. Not until I took another line of Citalopram, but this time I had taken more than I had previously.”

Jessop then continued to tell the court that, with Miss Nash pinned up against the door, he began to repeatedly stab her.

He told the court he stabbed her ‘possibly three times’ at this point. “It didn’t feel like it was doing anything,” he said.

“I didn’t look at where I was stabbing her. I didn’t want her to see where I was stabbing her. It was just completely random where I was stabbing her with the knife.”

Miss Nash got away from him, went to the unlit downstairs bathroom and tried to shut the door, but before she did he pushed his way inside.

Earlier in the trial Jessop had told the court Miss Nash had shown him a handgun she had in the property, and Jessop said she had at one point threatened him with it.

Jessop said she then began searching behind the toilet. “I thought she was looking for the gun,” he said.

“She said ‘I’m pregnant! Stop! Stop! I’m pregnant! I have got pregnancy tests upstairs, let’s go upstairs and I will show you the tests’,” he said, and added: “Then that’s when I strangled her.”

He told the court he didn’t understand why she ran into the toilet and then wanted to go upstairs.

“All I’m thinking is she’s going to shoot me, she’s going to kill me. That’s why I couldn’t let her out of the room and let her upstairs,” he said. “I thought she was going to kill me.”

He told the jury the Citalopram had affected him: “It put me in this game in my head. This level I was in and had to complete.”

Jessop then walked out of the witness box, and proceedings were halted.

The trial continues.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket