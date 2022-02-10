The murderer of a Newmarket woman could attend her inquest when it is held later this year, a pre hearing review was told today.

Thirty-year-old Charles Jessop, who is now serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of stabbing mother-of two, Clare Nash, at her home in Brickfields Avenue, Studlands Park, in January 2020, could attend the hearing, which is due to start on May 4, as an interested person, according to Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish.

Miss Nash's family had requested a jury adjudicate at the inquest. "They would like to have a jury because they have reason to suspect that Clare died as the result of a failing on the part of the police," said Ms Devonish.

Charles Jessop and Clare Nash

"This is a case where we are obliged to proceed with a jury."

The inquest has been scheduled for 10 days and 35 witnesses are expected to give evidence, including police officers and members of Ms Nash's family.

The hearing heard that the coroner's officer had been in contact with Jessop through prison officials but he had not yet confirmed whether he would attend the hearing.

It was also told that both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire police forces had received and attended reports of domestic violence between Clare Nash and Charles Jessop in the weeks before her murder on January 16, 2020.

Jessop, formerly of Bakers Row in Newmarket, was convicted following a trial in June last year when he was told he would serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.