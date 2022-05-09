A murderer who stabbed and strangled his former partner in Newmarket told an inquest the threats he made to kill her, two days before she died, had been ignored by police.

At the inquest into the death of mother-of-two Clare Nash being held at Ipswich, the jury heard jailed killer Charles Jessop giving evidence by audio link. He said: "The police are ignoring the fact that I threatened to kill her on January 14."

The court heard of various incidents, including arguments between the couple, which the police had attended, but Jessop insisted there were some incidents, including his threat to kill Ms Nash, which they did not follow up.

Charles Jessop (left) and Clare Nash

When asked if he had frequent arguments with Ms Nash during their time together in late 2019, Jessop replied "Yes. At the start I didn't realise what type of person she was."

He then went on accuse her of taking drugs and drinking excessively around her children, before the coroner Jacqueline Devonish interrupted him to ask whether the couple's arguments resulted in calls to the police to which he replied yes.

The court heard about an incident in December 2019 involving an argument between the couple, during which Ms Nash ran in to a restaurant to escape him.

Jessop was asked whether the police had tried to contact him or leave him any messages afterwards.

"No. She had run in to the restaurant in hysterics and dramatics, screaming and trying to get rid of me," replied Jessop.

"They (the restaurant staff) asked me to leave and I did. I dialled 999 about it later that evening and a very rude operator told me to call 101, but no police officer got in contact."

When asked about an evening in which he called Ms Nash more than 40 times, Jessop responded: "There were times when I'd call her lots and she wouldn't answer and would ignore me. The police never called to ask me about that."

When asked by Alison Gerry, representing the Nash family, about his conviction for murder, Jessop replied, "I was wrongly convicted and my appeal is currently pending."

Officers from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk police forces are being called to testify on how the police had handled reported incidents of abuse and harassment in the months leading up to Ms Nash's murder, including the threats made to kill her two days prior to her death.

PC Pardow of Suffolk Police told the hearing harassment and threats had been reported by Ms Nash on January 14, 2020, when she said Jessop had threatened to come to her address and get her, but he said a shortage of available officers meant that no one could visit her address until the following morning.

"I called her in the early hours of the morning and gave her safeguarding advice, such as locking all the doors and windows and calling 999 if Jessop showed up, and told her an officer would see her the next morning," he said.

Ms Devonish asked: "Were you aware at that point that he had threatened to slit her throat while drinking in the Golden Lion?" "No," the officer replied. "Would that have made a difference in terms of assessing her risk if you did know," asked Ms Devonish. "Probably not, as they were not together at that time and she was safely in her home," he responded.

Questioning PC Pardow on his assessment of the risk to Ms Nash as medium, Ms Jerry said: "He said he was going to get her, there had been around 40 calls, he had been making threats and she was afraid, is this not an escalating picture of domestic violence?"

To which he replied yes.

Ms Gerry added: "Did you know he had previous convictions for assault, coercive behaviour, possession of a bladed weapon, harassment, and threats of violence?"

PC Pardow said: "I checked the system, and there were warning markers, but not a detailed history."

On January 16, 2020, Jessop had forced his way in to Ms Nash's home in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket and stabbed her multiple times before strangling her.

He was later convicted of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court.

The inquest continues.

