This week’s July Festival will see racegoers flock to the July Course for three days of top-class competition on the track including Ladies’ Day, Festival Friday and Saturday’s July Cup.

But while the racing will be centre stage, just down the road at the National Horseracing Museum near the Newmarket town centre, there will be plenty more to enjoy.

On Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to noon, visitors could kick start their big day, and perhaps pick out a winner or two, at the Tipster Breakfast in the museum’s Rothschild Yard.

National Horseracing Museum, Newmarket, during the Easter Paw-party. Picture: Mark Westley

It offers a delicious breakfast and a glass of Bucks Fizz in the company of Racing TV broadcaster Nick Luck who will be giving the lowdown on the day’s runners. Tickets cost £25.

On Friday, the museum will once again play host to the Band of the Household Cavalry.

Known worldwide for their ceremonial pageantry, they will be performing a mix of classics, regimental marches, trumpet calls and much more. The concert is from 6 to 7.30pm and tickets cost £25.

In complete contrast to the magnificent animals who will be battling for victory at the racecourse, the museum offers the chance to enjoy a special tea party with their own marvellous minis, Shetland ponies Kizzy and Harry.

Visitors can enjoy tea and a cupcake before meeting the museum favourites at one of two sessions on Saturday from 1 to 2.30pm or from 3 to 4.30pm. Tickets are £10 per person.

And for anyone still in town on Sunday, Newmarket Community Choir will be performing songs for a summer’s evening. There will be a variety including folk songs, pop songs contemporary classical pieces and songs from the shows.

For more information visit the museum’s website at NHRM.co.uk, call 01638 667314 or email infor@nhrm.co.uk

The concert is from 5.30 to 7pm and admission is £10.