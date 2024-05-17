A mystery of why a Suffolk waterway turned bright red has been solved after a week of investigations.

The crimson substance in the chalk stream, just off Studlands Park Avenue, Newmarket, was first spotted on Tuesday and was initially thought to be possible pollution spewing from a pipe.

The Environment Agency received multiple reports regarding the issue and believed the effluent was coming from an Anglian Water Services (AWS) Surface Water sewer which discharges surface and rainwater run-off from the Victoria Road and Studland’s Park area.

The Environment Agency has confirmed the cause of what turned this Suffolk stream bright red. Picture: Becky Lovell

The strange colour was first spotted on Tuesday. Picture: Becky Lovell

However, following further investigations from the agency and Anglian Water, it has now been revealed that the mysterious colour was due to a vegetable-based dye being used at a nearby industrial estate.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The substance was traced to a unit on the nearby industrial estate and was the result of a small spill of a vegetable-based dye in their yard which washed into the Anglian Water Service sewer.

“Chemical field tests carried out on the watercourse showed that there was no impact on the water quality from the dye.

The agency said the spill has caused no impact on the chalk stream’s water quality. Picture: Becky Lovell

“Anglian Water is arranging a clean up of the dye in the sewer and we will be following up the incident with the unit owners.”