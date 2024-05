A stream in Suffolk has turned bright red due to possible pollution.

The water in the chalk stream, just off Studlands Park Avenue, Newmarket, has been pictured with a suspicious red hue.

The issue has been reported to the Environment Agency as it believed it could be coming from a nearby pipe.

The issue has been reported to the Environment Agency. Picture: Becky Lovell

It is believed to be pollution coming from a nearby pipe. Picture: Becky Lovell

The Environment Agency was approached for further information. Picture: Becky Lovell

