Being at the Grand National on Saturday will re-kindle a long-standing Aintree memory for Newmarket businessman, and racing fan, Keith White.

Keith will be a guest of his long-time friend, Paul Day, boss of Turners Transport, who is sponsoring the third race on the card, the Grade 1 Turners Mersey

Novices’ Hurdle, and although it will be his first visit to the Liverpool course, his late father, Jim White, who was travelling head lad to Newmarket trainer, Noel Murless at Warren Place, had always had fond memories of the course and, in particular, one very special day back in 1963.

Jim White, centre leads Lester Piggott on the 1960 Derby winner, St Paddy, with trainer Noel Murless

“He was at Aintree with flat race runners on the Friday and Saturday of that meeting when jumping was mixed with the flat,” said Keith.

“On the Friday he was approached by trainer, Keith Piggott, I always wondered where I got my name from, father of jockey Lester, who dad knew well.

“He said: ‘I’ve got a runner in the ‘National tomorrow Jim and I need someone to saddle it for me and it will win.’ “

“Father agreed to help,” said Keith, “and a phone call was made to Warren Place that night with the

tip and as a result my mother placed an each-way bet for my sister and

I.

“The horse was Ayala and ridden by 19-year-old Pat Buckley won in a driving finish at 66-1 denying John Oaksey riding Carrickbeg.

“The interesting thing to me about the story was that dad had already saddled two Derby winners, Crepello in 1957, and St Paddy in 1960, and must be one of the few, if not the only travelling head lad to have saddled the winners of both these iconic races.

“It was a special race too for the Piggott family as Keith’s father, Ernie, who was Lester’s grandfather, rode the winners of the ‘National in 1912 and 1919,” said Keith.

“Ayala was jointly owned by Keith Piggott, and celebrity hairdresser, Raymond ‘Teasy Weasy’ Bessone, who went on to own another ‘National winner in Rag Trade

who beat Aintree legend Red

Rum.”

Keith said he was really looking forward to his day at Aintree the course which always held at special place in his father’s heart.