Paddy Meehan, former head stallion man at Newmarket’s National stud has died at the age of 56.

Mr Meehan, who was born in Ireland before moving to the town in 1987, was nominated in the Godolphin Stud and Stable Awards in 2019 and was introduced to Camilla Parker Bowles when she visited the stud in 2018.

With his father Oliver Meehan having worked as a stud groom, Paddy grew up, and spent his entire life around horses, working for Lanwades Stud, Stetchworth Stud Farm, Middle Park Studs and National Stud during his working life.

A spokesman for National Stud, where Paddy worked for almost 20 years, said: “Paddy was a key member of the team at the National Stud for more than 20 years and as our Head Stallion Man worked with a number of high profile stallions including Bahamian Bounty and Pastoral Pursuits.

“He left The National Stud earlier this year but in 2020 his contribution to the industry was recognised with a nomination for The Stud Staff category in the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards. He will be very much missed by the many colleagues he worked with in his time here and we send our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Paddy is survived by siblings Gerry, Oliver, Michelle and Sandra, his father Oliver and son Adam.

Gerry Meehan said: “He was just a fantastic horseman and I greatly looked up to him. I learned a lot from him, just by watching him with stallions and how much respect they showed him. The more awkward the horse, the more he excelled with him and he loved to see new people coming in to the job.

“But apart from being a superb stallion man, he was always a big brother to me and was always there when I needed him, even right to the end.”

Paddy’s funeral will take place at Our Lady Immaculate and St Etheldreda Catholic Church, in Newmarket, on August 16 at 10.30am, and a celebration to mark his life will follow at the Heath Court Hotel.

All are welcome, and those wishing to attend should contact Gerry Meehan on 07803 803011.

A fund-raising page set up to help with funeral costs can be found by searching the GoFundMe website for Paddy Meehan.

