Newmarket family-run butchers, Powters, has gone online for the first time, offering its famous sausages and fresh meat for delivery nationwide to those not wanting to or able to leave their homes.

“We’ve been working on developing our online shop for some time, but the current timing for our launch couldn’t be better,” said Tristan Powter.

“The first lockdown saw our shop incredibly busy and we were delivering locally, so it seemed logical to extend that service nationally as well as to offer our more local customers a simple easy way to click and collect their shopping.”

Grant and Tristan Powter of Powters Sausages (43167471)

Powters has been trading in Newmarket for more than 130 years having started in the High Street. It gained its reputation for developing the Newmarket Sausage which is as popular today as it was back in 1881. And its popularity has spread way beyond the town where it originated as it features on supermarket shelves all over the country.

Now with its new online shop up and running, the family, which still runs the business, is looking forward to dealing with customers from further afield and taking orders from people who want quality meat delivered directly to their door.

“People are now shopping online more than ever before and want to support independent businesses for a better quality product and service,” said Tristan.

Newmarket butchers Powters has gone online for the first time.

“We pride ourselves on butchering and selling the best quality meat from mainly local farms in East Anglia and have also teamed up with other local, like-minded business to create a full offer.”

The online shop will sell the quality meat Powters prides itself on including East Anglian-farmed pork, and Suffolk-farmed chicken, as well as sauces, seasoning and pantry items.

Customers local to Newmarket can order online with the click and collect service, or for those further afield, orders can be placed for delivery on a Wednesday or Friday for £6.95 for a minimum order of £30.

Head to our business page for all the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket