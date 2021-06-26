Network Rail has put to bed fears it would appeal an order making a much-used Newmarket foot crossing a public right of way, and has said the crossing would now stay open.

The Weatherby Crossing, which joins Granary Road and Cricket Field Road, was declared a restricted byway by planning inspector Mark Yates in February this year, siding with Newmarket Town Council’s case that it had always been a route.

But campaigners, who have fought a long battle to preserve the vital connection between the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire parts of the the town, had feared that the rail company could take its battle to the High Court and appeal the decision which secured its future.

Wetherby Crossing, Newmarket

But this week Network Rail told Suffolk News it would not appeal against the order.

“The level crossing was part of our level crossing reduction order to make the railway safer for everyone in Suffolk,” a spokesman said.

“We were not given the powers to close this crossing, so it will remain open.”

Network Rail has been trying to close the crossing since at least 2016, and has now lost two inquiries looking at the future of the crossing.

It claimed the crossing was unsafe and that the alternative route it had provided via New Cheveley Road was only a ‘small inconvenience’.

