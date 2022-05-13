Construction of a new village just outside of Newmarket has moved a step closer with the submission of a detailed planning application this week.

The proposals are for phase one of the controversial Kennett Garden Village and include more than 300 homes, over 10 hectares of public woodland, grassland, and wetland. a village green and pond, play areas for children, and a new perimeter road to limit traffic impact on the centre of the existing village.

According the plan, 93 of the houses are classed as affordable, in line with planning rules, and 30 of those will be managed by the Kennett Community Land Trust.

The proposals are for phase one of the controversial Kennett Garden Village

If planning consent for the phase one proposals is granted by planning authority East Cambridgeshire District Council, it is anticipated that construction will begin in October this year.

Developer Bellway Homes said it expected the new village would take six years to complete over two phases.

Overall, the development will provide 500 new homes, with 60 of the total 150 affordable homes managed in perpetuity by the land trust.

Robin Swanson, chairman of the trust said: “Since the trust was established in 2016, we have worked hard to ensure that proposals for the growth of Kennett village benefit the whole community and that Kennett will be a community based on ecological principles.

“Bellway have worked with us and we have been able to shape key aspects of the detailed plans.

“This includes ensuring high levels of environmentally sustainable design and biodiversity, providing eco-friendly affordable homes fit for the future and securing the construction of a perimeter road that will ease traffic around the current village centre.”

Phil Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, added: “This is an exciting milestone which means we are another step closer to the delivery of this flagship community that will set a benchmark for landscape-led residential development in East Cambridgeshire and beyond.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kennett Community Land Trust who have worked closely with us to shape the plans.

“Their members have contributed thousands of hours over several years to help deliver a new development all residents can be proud of.”