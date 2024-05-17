Anglian Water has begun to install 2km of sewer pipes to serve the new homes being built in Kennett.

The project, which represents an investment of £755,000 into the sewer network, began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by this summer.

The water company will be laying the new sewer pipe from Red Lodge to Kennett to serve the new development by using a technique called directional drilling, which enables the pipes to be laid without the need to dig up large sections causing less disruption and reducing the carbon footprint.

However, the work will mean some disruption for residents of Red Lodge as Warren Road will be closed for a week from Tuesday, May 28.

A new pipe will be drilled underneath trees in Hornbeam Avenue, which will take around seven weeks to complete. The footpath will be closed for these works, but there will be access for residents.

Becky Housden, customer experience co-ordinator for the project, said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver this project for the residents in Kennett. Not only will it protect existing residents' services in Kennett, but it will also protect the area from flooding and pollution in the future.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we’re working in the area.”

When new homes are built, Anglian Water has a duty to connect them to its water and sewerage network while ensuring that new and existing residents plus the local environment continue to be protected.

The company has established a series of partnership collaborations, including the @one Alliance which is a partnership consisting of seven companies which each provides specialised knowledge allowing it to deliver complex projects in the most efficient way, reducing the cost to Anglian Water’s customers.

The @one Alliance is currently working on over 700 projects all designed to improve and expand the Anglian Water network.

In February, it completed 95 per cent of its archaeological digs along the route where the new pipes are being laid to ensure nothing important would be disturbed during construction.