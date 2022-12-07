Plans to convert a former bank into an adult gaming centre in a Suffolk town have been approved.

The building in 104 High Street in Newmarket, was formerly a Santander bank but has been vacant since May 2019.

The adult gaming centre with slot machines, bingo machines and tablets, was approved by West Suffolk Council's development control committee today and will be joining Betfred and Paddy Power along the high street.

Remco Leisure Limited, which operates a further 10 arcades in Suffolk and Essex, will move from its premises in Wellington Street in the town.

It is expected that the store will create a minimum of six full time jobs and four part time jobs.

Cllr's Andy Drummond and James Lay, who represent Newmarket West, both objected to the application.

Cllr Andy Neale also said he did not feel comfortable with the proposal.

He said: "We’ve got a moral responsibly and obligation to protect people and with Newmarket being a racing town, the implications of gambling is very strong.

"Although this is a different form of a gambling, ultimately it is still gambling,"

Cllr David Nettleton said: "It’s just sad that this is how the high street has turned out. I don’t like it but I can’t give a planning reason to refuse this."

Amanda Usher, agent for Remco Leisure, said that adult gaming centres add to the vitality of the area and compliment existing uses. She also said there are no sensitive or vulnerable locations nearby like schools and that betting shops and adult gaming centres are very different.

Machines will offer low stakes of between 10p and £2 and that no alcohol will be served on the premises.

The proposed opening hours have been negotiated from 24/7 to the following: between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8am to 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Cllr Roger Dicker said: "This is just a sign of moving times, we are left with empty premises and we need this premises filled to keep people coming to the high street.

"There’s no planning reason to not grant this now."

Case officer Ed Fosker concluded that the site will generate an increase in footfall on the High Street and the wider town centre as well as providing additional employment opportunities within Newmarket.