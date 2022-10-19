The list of bus routes axed by Stagecoach which have received new bids from bus operators has been released and includes two services which currently cover Newmarket and surrounding Cambridgeshire villages.

The board of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority has been recommended by its officers to agree to new contracts with bus operators to continue services which will be withdrawn from October 30. But commuters won’t yet be able to find out whether those services will continue to stop in their villages and some stops may be dropped.

Of the 18 services that Stagecoach announced would be cut by the end of October, 14 have received tenders from operators, along with all of the five reduced services.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson next to the number 68 bus

According to the authority, the bus routes and timetables cannot be published for legal reasons because timetables may change as a result of the tendering process.

It has also not yet been able to confirm which bus operators are the preferred bidder for each route.

Operators and new timetables will be confirmed at the end of what is called a standstill period lasting 10 days. This is a legal requirement attached to this tendering process which allows suppliers an opportunity to challenge any decision.

That means the names of the bus operators and timetables will only be made public from Monday.

Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “This tendering process was entered into with the intention of saving as many services as possible and, so far, operators have been found for most of the routes, which is very encouraging.

“A small number of routes, so far, have no operator willing to take them on, despite us having funds available. We will continue to work with bus operators to see if we can plug these remaining gaps.

“People will understandably want to know timetables and names of bus operators, and I also understand people want to make plans for journeys after October 30.

“We are obliged to follow a sound legal process and that does unfortunately mean more detail won’t be available until Monday.”